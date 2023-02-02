Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz CLS comes in one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The CLS measures 4,988 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,939 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz CLS sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz CLS price starts at ₹ 86.39 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 86.39 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz CLS comes in 1 variants. Mercedes-Benz CLS top variant price is ₹ 86.39 Lakhs.
300d
₹86.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price