McLaren Artura Specifications

McLaren Artura is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,10,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 2993.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
McLaren Artura Specs

The Artura measures 4,539 mm in length, 1,913 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,640 mm. A two-seat model, McLaren Artura sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market.

McLaren Artura Specifications and Features

V6 Hybrid
Engine Type
3.0L M630 Turbocharged V6
Battery Capacity
7.4 kwh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.0 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
720Nm@2250rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
671bhp@7500rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharger
Emission Standard
BS6
Engine
2993 cc
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Petrol + Electric)
Max Speed
330 kmph
Front Tyres
235 / 35 / R19 91Y
Wheels
Alloy
Steering Type
Electro-hydraulic
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Multi-link
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 / R20 105Y
Length
4539 mm
Wheelbase
2640 mm
Kerb Weight
1500 kg
Height
1193 mm
Width
1913 mm
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Bootspace
1 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres
Parking Sensors
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree
Air Conditioner
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Power Windows
Yes
One Touch -Down
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
LED
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
5
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
75000
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000
Battery Warranty (Years)
6
CD Player
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
12
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
8" HD Touch Screen
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ventilated Seats
Yes

McLaren Artura News

McLaren Artura uses a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged hybrid V6 engine.
McLaren Artura supercar launched in India, comes with a top speed of 330 kmph
26 May 2023
The McLaren Artura is the British automaker's first high-performance hybrid supercar
McLaren Artura Hybrid supercar India unveil confirmed on May 26
23 May 2023
McLaren Artura hybrid supercar comes as the British carmaker's latest model.
What makes McLaren Artura be recalled? Know here
25 Dec 2022
McLaren Artura gets an electrified powertrain combining a 3.0-litre V6 engine with an electric motor.
This is what McLaren did to fund its project Artura
3 Dec 2022
McLaren Artura
McLaren inaugurates first dealership in India; Artura to arrive in early 2023
17 Nov 2022
View all
 

McLaren Artura Variants & Price List

McLaren Artura price starts at ₹ 5.1 Cr and goes upto ₹ 5.1 Cr (Ex-showroom). McLaren Artura comes in 1 variants. McLaren Artura top variant price is ₹ 5.1 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
V6 Hybrid
5.1 Cr*
2993 cc
Hybrid (Petrol + Electric)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

