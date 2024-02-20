Saved Articles

McLaren Artura On Road Price in Pune

5.71 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Pune
Artura Price in Pune

McLaren Artura on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 5.71 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
McLaren Artura V6 Hybrid₹ 5.71 Crore
McLaren Artura Variant Wise Price List in Pune

V6 Hybrid
₹5.71 Crore*On-Road Price
2993 cc
Hybrid (Petrol + Electric)
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,10,00,000
RTO
61,20,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Pune)
5,71,20,500
EMI@12,27,742/mo
    McLaren Artura News

    Crime fighting goes hybrid! The McLaren Artura is the latest addition in the impressive garage of Dubai Police Department.
    Need for even more speed? Dubai Police adds McLaren Artura to its fleet
    20 Feb 2024
    McLaren Artura uses a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged hybrid V6 engine.
    McLaren Artura supercar launched in India, comes with a top speed of 330 kmph
    26 May 2023
    The McLaren Artura is the British automaker's first high-performance hybrid supercar
    McLaren Artura Hybrid supercar India unveil confirmed on May 26
    23 May 2023
    McLaren Artura hybrid supercar comes as the British carmaker's latest model.
    What makes McLaren Artura be recalled? Know here
    25 Dec 2022
    McLaren Artura gets an electrified powertrain combining a 3.0-litre V6 engine with an electric motor.
    This is what McLaren did to fund its project Artura
    3 Dec 2022
    View all
     McLaren Artura News

