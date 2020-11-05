HT Auto
Hyundai i20 On Road Price in Dak-kannada

4 out of 5
Hyundai i20 On Road Price in Dak-kannada

4 out of 5
6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Dak-kannada are not available.Dak-kannada
Hyundai i20 Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Magna 1.2 MT
₹7.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,91,200
RTO
59,250
Insurance
34,255
Fast Tag Charges
600
On-Road Price in Dak-kannada
7,85,305
EMI@16,879/mo
Sportz 1.2 MT
₹8.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone
₹8.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Magna 1.5 MT Diesel
₹9.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Hyundai i20 Offers
Delhi
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 10,000 +...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sportz15mtdiesel & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
Hyundai i20 Specifications and Features
Magna 1.2 MT
Engine Type
1.2 l Kappa
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
753
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.35
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

