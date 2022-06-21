No Variant Available

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

EMI for the base variant of the Hyundai Creta in Delhi will be Rs. 17,356. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

EMI for the base variant of the Hyundai Creta in Delhi will be Rs. 17,356. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5 year loan term.

The on-road price of Hyundai Creta in Delhi starts at Rs. 1,113,522 and goes upto Rs. 1,949,520. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.

The on-road price of the top variant of Hyundai Creta is Rs. 1,949,520. Hyundai Creta is offered in 17.0 variants - the base model is Hyundai Creta E 1.5 Petrol and the top variant is Hyundai Creta SX (O) 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT which comes at a price tag of Rs. 1,949,520.

The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Hyundai Creta base variant in Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,016,000, RTO - Rs. 54,466, Insurance - Rs. 42,556, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Hyundai Creta in Delhi is Rs. 1,113,522.

Hyundai Creta has been a power player for the Korenan car maker for quite some time now and has a solid diesel engine at its core which offers a sporty drive. The petrol engine is no slacker either while the updated looks and feature-loaded cabin make it a strong force. Three adults in the backseat may not be entirely comfortable on long journeys while a premium price may mean it isn't for everyone.