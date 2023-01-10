Saved Articles

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine On Road Price in Navi Mumbai

57.9 - 59.5 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Navi Mumbai
3 Series Gran Limousine Price in Navi Mumbai

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 68.38 Lakhs. The on road price for BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine top variant goes up to Rs. 71.47 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai. BMW 3 Series

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport₹ 68.38 Lakhs
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport₹ 71.47 Lakhs
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Variant Wise Price List in Navi Mumbai

330Li M Sport
₹68.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
57,90,000
RTO
7,93,254
Insurance
2,54,729
320Ld M Sport
₹71.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1995 cc
Automatic
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine News

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>57.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
BMW launches new 3 Series Gran Limousine in India: Check price, features, specs
10 Jan 2023
The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will arrive with cosmetic and feature upgrades including a revamped dashboard
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift India launch confirmed on January 10
7 Jan 2023
BMW launches Iconic Edition of the 3 Series Grand Limousine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>53.5 lakh.
BMW launches Iconic Edition of the 3 Series Gran Limousine at 53.5 lakh
14 Oct 2021
From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
29 Dec 2023
Several car manufacturers across both mass-market and luxury segments have adopted minimalist and simpler brand logos that are digitally friendly and create fresh brand identities for them.
Mahindra to Volkswagen: Carmakers shifting to minimal and simple logos, marking a tectonic shift in brand identity
24 Dec 2023
BMW Videos

Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
2023 BMW iX1: First look
1 Jun 2022
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine FAQs

The on-road price of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport in Navi Mumbai is Rs 68,38,483.
In Navi Mumbai, the RTO charges for the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport will be Rs 7,93,254.
The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport's insurance charges in Navi Mumbai are Rs 2,54,729.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in Navi Mumbai is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 57,90,000, RTO - Rs. 7,93,254, Insurance - Rs. 2,54,729, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in ##cityName## as Rs. 68,38,483 .
The top model of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is the BMW 320Ld Iconic Edition, which costs Rs. 71,47,249 on the road in Navi Mumbai.
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine's on-road price in Navi Mumbai starts at Rs. 68,38,483 and rises to Rs. 71,47,249. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in Navi Mumbai will be Rs. 1,38,660. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

