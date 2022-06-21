Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Driver Seat Adjustment 12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Rear Row Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Third Row Seat Adjustment 2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Seat Upholstery Leather

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes

Driver Armrest Yes

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

3rd Row Seats Type Bench

Interiors Dual Tone

Interior Colours Saiga Beige, Okapi Brown

Rear Armrest With Cup Holder

Folding Rear Seat Full

Split Rear Seat Yes

Split Third Row Seat 50:50 split

Front Seatback Pockets Yes