Audi Q7 On Road Price

in Delhi
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7
Audi Q7 Price List, Specifications and Features

55 TFSI Premium Plus

2995 cc | 335 bhp |

₹ 79.99 Lakhs
Specifications Features
Top Speed
250 Kmph
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid System
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
11.21 kmpl
Driving Range
953 Km
Drivetrain
AWD
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot
Electric Motor
1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Front Suspension
5-link Axle; Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Self-leveling Air-springs
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle; Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Self-leveling Air-springs
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R19
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R19
Width
1970 mm
Length
5064 mm
Height
1703 mm
Wheelbase
2999 mm
Seating Capacity
7 Person
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres
Doors
5 Doors
Audi Q7
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
After Q5, Audi has brought back yet another Q to the Indian markets Read More

Audi Chandigarh

Plot No. 171, Industrial Area,phase I,chandigarh, Chandigarh, Chandigarh 160002
+91 - 9501888999

