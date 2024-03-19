HT Auto
Audi e-tron On Road Price in New Delhi

Audi e-tron
Audi e-tron
Audi e-tron
1.04 - 1.2 Cr*
*On-Road Price
New Delhi
e-tron Price in New Delhi

Audi e-tron on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.04 Crore. The on road price for Audi e-tron top variant goes up to Rs. 1.20 Crore in New Delhi.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Audi e-tron 50₹ 1.04 Crore
Audi e-tron 55₹ 1.20 Crore
...Read More

Audi e-tron Variant Wise Price List in New Delhi

50
₹1.04 Crore*On-Road Price
71 Kwh
245 Kmph
379 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
99,99,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
2,98,000
FasTag Charges
600
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in New Delhi)
1,03,51,600
EMI@2,22,496/mo
55
₹1.20 Crore*On-Road Price
95 Kwh
200 Kmph
484 Km
Audi e-tron News

The 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron arrives with new tech, sharper design, and a range of 625 km
2025 Audi Q6 e-tron luxury electric SUV makes global debut with 625 km range
19 Mar 2024
The A6 Avant e-tron has a floor-mounted 100 kWh battery that offers a claimed range of around 700 km. Audi claims it can recharge from 5 to 80 per cent in just 25 minutes. (Image: Autoblog)
Audi A6 Avant E-Tron spied testing, expected mid-2024 launch
22 Jan 2024
The Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition will be limited to 99 units and will go on sale in Germany first
Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition revealed ahead of 2024 Dakar Rally
4 Jan 2024
A total of 15 luxury SUVs were launched in India in 2023 by different brands, including six pure electric models.
Mercedes-Benz EQE to Audi Q8 e-tron: Top luxury SUVs launched in India in 2023
26 Dec 2023
Audi Q6 e-tron gets a total of three screens - an OLED gauge cluster, an infotainment touchscreen and one front-passenger dedicated touchscreen.
2025 Audi Q6 e-tron gets tons of screens; AR-based HUD. Will it come to India?
4 Sept 2023
View all
 Audi e-tron News

Audi e-tron Videos

Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
9 Nov 2022
The A6 Avant e-tron has a floor-mounted 100 kWh battery that offers a claimed range of around 700 kms. Audi claims it can recharge from 5 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes
Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept: First look
17 Mar 2022
2021 Audi e-tron is all set to launch in India on July 22. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Audi e-tron: First Drive Review
5 Jul 2021
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
View all
 

Audi e-tron FAQs

In New Delhi, the on-road price of the Audi E-Tron 50 is Rs 1,03,51,600.
The Audi E-Tron 50 will have RTO charges of Rs 54,000 in New Delhi.
In New Delhi, the insurance charges for the Audi E-Tron 50 will be Rs 2,98,000.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Audi E-Tron base variant in New Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 99,99,000, RTO - Rs. 54,000, Insurance - Rs. 2,98,000, FASTag - Rs. 600, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Audi E-Tron in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,03,51,600.
The top model of the Audi E-Tron is the Audi 55, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,20,07,600 in New Delhi.
Audi E-Tron on-road price in New Delhi starts at Rs. 1,03,51,600 and goes up to Rs. 1,20,07,600. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Audi E-Tron in New Delhi will be Rs. 2,09,893. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

