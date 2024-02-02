Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Jupiter on road price in Shirur starts from Rs. 83,550.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 89,220 in Shirur.
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter ZX.
TVS Jupiter on road price breakup in Shirur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Shirur, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Shirur and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Shirur.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 83,550 TVS Jupiter STD ₹ 86,080 TVS Jupiter ZX ₹ 89,220
