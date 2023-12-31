Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 57,420.
Visit your nearest
Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 57,420.
Visit your nearest
Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers.
Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Pune, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Pune and Okinawa R30 starting at Rs. 58,992 in Pune.
Variants On-Road Price Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor Raptor STD ₹ 57,420
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price