HT Auto
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Specifications

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio starting price is Rs. 88,166 in India. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio is available in 1 variant and
88,166* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Specs

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio comes with Automatic transmission. The price of NDS ECO Lio starts at Rs. 88,166 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio sits in ...Read More

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Lio STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
2020 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm
Kerb Weight
90 kg
Width
730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Torque
152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Range (Normal Mode)
100 km/charge
Motor Power
1600 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
83 km/charge
Range (Sport Mode)
83 km/charge
Range (Eco Mode)
125 km/charge
Max Speed
55 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
EBS
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
72 V 21 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Alternatives

Tunwal Sport 63 Mid

Tunwal Sport 63 Mid

71,990 Onwards
Check latest offers
NDS ECO Lio vs Sport 63 Mid
PURE EV Epluto

PURE EV Epluto

71,999 Onwards
Check latest offers
NDS ECO Lio vs Epluto
Hop Electric LEO

Hop Electric LEO

72,818 - 87,516
Check latest offers
NDS ECO Lio vs LEO
Benling India Benling Aura

Benling India Benling Aura

73,000 Onwards
Check latest offers
NDS ECO Lio vs Benling Aura
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk

Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk

73,999 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check latest offers
NDS ECO Lio vs Odysse Elect...

News

TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are the brand's largest-selling motorcycles
Royal Enfield’s sales rise 32% in July amidst new rivals from Harley, Triumph
2 Aug 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
Honda sold 338,310 units (domestic + exports) last month, registering a decline of 23.74%, as against 443,643 units sold during July 2022
Honda 2Wheelers India sales witness sharp fall of 24% in July
1 Aug 2023
Hero MotoCorp witnessed a stark drop of 14.41% in year-on-year volumes when compared to 421,288 units sold in July 2022.
Hero MotoCorp’s sales drop 14% in July; attributes decline to incessant rains
1 Aug 2023
View all
 

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Variants & Price List

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio price starts at ₹ 88,166 and goes upto ₹ 88,166 (Ex-showroom). NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio comes in 1 variants. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio top variant price is ₹ 88,166.

Lio STD
88,166*
1600 W
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending NDS ECO MOTORS Bikes

  • Popular
    View all NDS ECO MOTORS Bikes

    Trending NDS ECO MOTORS Bikes

    • Popular
      View all NDS ECO MOTORS Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details