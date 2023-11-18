Saved Articles

KTM 390 Duke On Road Price in Gonda

4.5 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
3.11 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Gonda
390 Duke Price in Gonda

KTM 390 Duke on road price in Gonda starts from Rs. 3.66 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
KTM 390 Duke STD₹ 3.66 Lakhs
KTM 390 Duke Variant Wise Price List in Gonda

STD
₹3.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
398.63 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,11,105
RTO
31,111
Insurance
23,517
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Gonda)
3,65,733
EMI@7,861/mo
KTM 390 Duke News

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke will make their way to the US from Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility
Made-in-India 2024 KTM 390 Duke & 250 Duke to be launched in the US
18 Nov 2023
The 2024 KTM 390 Duke gets comprehensive upgrades including a new aluminium subframe, larger displacement engine, lighter wheels and more
2024 KTM 390 Duke First Ride Review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
The 2023 KTM 390 Duke comes reviving its appeal with a host of cosmetic and mechanical upgrades, aiding in improved performance.
2023 KTM 390 Duke vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Price and specification comparison
13 Sept 2023
The 2023 KTM 390 Duke comes on the heels of the TVS Apache RTR 310, challenging
2023 KTM 390 Duke vs TVS Apache RTR 310: Price and specification comparison
12 Sept 2023
Visually, the 390 Duke looks more aggressive with new body panels and lighting elements, The tank shrouds are now larger and so are the radiator covers. The headlamp unit and the tail lamp are also new. &nbsp;It wil be sold in two colours - Signature Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue.&nbsp;
2023 KTM 390 Duke launched in India: 5 things to know
12 Sept 2023
KTM 390 Duke Videos

The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
5 Jun 2023
KTM Duke 200 review
KTM Duke 200 review
23 Jan 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
