Kawasaki W800 Street on road price in Secunderabad starts from Rs. 8.86 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki W800 Street dealers and showrooms in Secunderabad for best offers.
Kawasaki W800 Street on road price breakup in Secunderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki W800 Street is mainly compared to Kawasaki Vulcan S which starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs in Secunderabad, Kawasaki Eliminator 500 which starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs in Secunderabad and Keeway Benda LFS 700 starting at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Secunderabad.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki W800 Street STD BS6 ₹ 8.86 Lakhs
