Kabira Hermes 75 falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Kabira Hermes 75 Hermes 75 Lithium Ion (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 92,880. It offers many features like Charging Point, Clock, Passenger Footrest, Display and specs like:
Range: 120 km/charge
Max Speed: 80 kmph
Body Type: Electric Bikes
Battery Capacity: 60 V, 40 Ah
