Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Hermes 75 Lithium Ion

1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
View all Images
6/12
92,880*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Key Specs
Max Speed80 Kmph
Range120 Km/charge
View all Kabira Hermes 75 specs and features

Kabira Hermes 75 Hermes 75 Lithium Ion Latest Updates

Kabira Hermes 75 falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Kabira Hermes 75 Hermes 75 Lithium Ion (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 92,880. It

  • Range: 120 km/charge
  • Max Speed: 80 kmph
  • Body Type: Electric Bikes
  • Battery Capacity: 60 V, 40 Ah
    • ...Read More

    Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Hermes 75 Lithium Ion Price

    Hermes 75 Lithium Ion
    ₹ 92,880*On-Road Price
    80 Kmph
    120 Km/charge
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    89,600
    RTO
    3,280
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    92,880
    EMI@1,996/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Hermes 75 Lithium Ion Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Ground Clearance
    250 mm
    Length
    1910 mm
    Wheelbase
    1300 mm
    Height
    1175 mm
    Width
    750 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Continuous Power
    4000 W
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Motor Type
    BLDC
    Motor Power
    2500 W
    Drive Type
    Hub Motor
    Range
    120 km/charge
    Max Speed
    80 kmph
    Chassis
    Rainforced Steel
    Body Type
    Electric Bikes
    Front Suspension
    Spring Loaded
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Braking Type
    Synchronized Braking System
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    60 V, 40 Ah
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lithium Ion
    Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Hermes 75 Lithium Ion EMI
    EMI1,797 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    83,592
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    83,592
    Interest Amount
    24,211
    Payable Amount
    1,07,803

    Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Alternatives

    Merico Electric Merico Speedstar

    Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Speedstar STD

    53,692
    Check latest Offers
    Kabira Herme... vs Merico Speed...
    Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200

    Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 Heileo H200 STD

    53,900
    Check latest Offers
    Kabira Herme... vs Toutche Heil...

    Popular Kabira Mobility Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Kabira Mobility Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details