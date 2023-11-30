Saved Articles

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition BS6

89,878*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Key Specs
Engine125 cc
Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition BS6 Latest Updates

Maestro Edge 125 falls under Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition BS6 (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 89,878.

  • Fuel Capacity: 5.5 L
  • Length: 1843 mm
  • Max Power: 9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
    Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition BS6 Price

    Stealth Edition BS6
    ₹ 89,878*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    75,350
    RTO
    6,328
    Insurance
    5,895
    Accessories Charges
    2,305
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    89,878
    EMI@1,932/mo
    Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    5.5 L
    Load Capacity
    130 kg
    Ground Clearance
    155 mm
    Length
    1843 mm
    Wheelbase
    1261 mm
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Height
    1188 mm
    Saddle Height
    775 mm
    Width
    718 mm
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    190 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
    Max Torque
    10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Ignition
    Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    125 cc
    Clutch
    Dry, Centrifugal
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorber
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    i3s Technology
    Yes
    Service Due Indicator
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    External Fuel Filling
    Yes
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Additional Features
    XSens Technology
    Carry Hook
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Braking Type
    Integrated Braking System
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 4 Ah
    Boot Light
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    LED Type
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Average Fuel economy Indicator
    Yes
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    MF
    Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition BS6 EMI
    EMI1,739 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    80,890
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    80,890
    Interest Amount
    23,428
    Payable Amount
    1,04,318

    Hero Maestro Edge 125 other Variants

    Drum BS6
    ₹ 86,042*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    71,850
    RTO
    6,048
    Insurance
    5,839
    Accessories Charges
    2,305
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    86,042
    EMI@1,849/mo
    Disc BS6
    ₹ 88,444*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    View breakup

    Hero Maestro Edge 125 Alternatives

    TVS Jupiter

    TVS Jupiter Classic

    63,511 - 70,511
    Check latest Offers
    Maestro Edge... vs Jupiter
    TVS Scooty Zest

    TVS Scooty Zest Matte Series

    58,460 - 70,288
    Check latest Offers
    Maestro Edge... vs Scooty Zest
    Honda Grazia

    Honda Grazia Sports Edition

    60,539 - 90,234
    Check latest Offers
    Maestro Edge... vs Grazia
    Hero Maestro Edge 110

    Hero Maestro Edge 110 100 Million Edition

    62,750 - 72,150
    Check latest Offers
    Maestro Edge... vs Maestro Edge...
    Hero Pleasure Plus

    Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum BS6

    58,900 - 69,900
    Check latest Offers
    Maestro Edge... vs Pleasure Plu...

