Maestro Edge 125 falls under Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition BS6 (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 89,878. The fuel capacity of Stealth Edition BS6 is 5.5 L litres. It offers many features like i3s Technology, Average Fuel economy Indicator, Service Due Indicator, External Fuel Filling, Carry Hook and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 5.5 L Length: 1843 mm Max Power: 9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm Engine Type: Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine