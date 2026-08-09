In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 88,339
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|123.92 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS