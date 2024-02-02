Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero HF Deluxe on road price in Nandurbar starts from Rs. 68,670.
The on road price for Hero HF Deluxe top variant goes up to Rs. 75,190 in Nandurbar.
The lowest price model is Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black and the most priced model is Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel i3S.
Hero HF Deluxe on road price breakup in Nandurbar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero HF Deluxe is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Nandurbar, Honda Shine 100 which starts at Rs. 64,900 in Nandurbar and Hero Passion Pro starting at Rs. 65,740 in Nandurbar.
Variants On-Road Price Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black ₹ 68,670 Hero HF Deluxe Kick Start Drum Alloy Wheel ₹ 63,860 Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel ₹ 73,710 Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel i3S ₹ 75,190
