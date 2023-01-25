Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight comes with 1202 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Harley Davidson Forty Eight starts at Rs. 10.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight price starts at ₹ 10.61 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.75 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight comes in 1 variants. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight top variant price is ₹ 10.61 Lakhs.
₹10.61 Lakhs*
1202 cc
