Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight Specifications

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight starting price is Rs. 10,61,000 in India. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
10.61 - 11.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight Specs

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight comes with 1202 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Harley Davidson Forty Eight starts at Rs. 10.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Harley-Davidson Harley ...Read More

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight Specifications and Features

Forty Eight BS6
Fuel Capacity
7.9 L
Ground Clearance
110 mm
Length
2165 mm
Wheelbase
1495 mm
Engine Oil
2.6 l
Kerb Weight
252 kg
Dry Weight
247 kg
Saddle Height
710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-B16,Rear :-150/80-B16
Radial Tyre
Yes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminum
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Stroke
96.8 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01
Displacement
1202 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air-Cooled, Evolution
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
88.9 mm
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Emulsion Rear Shock with A Screw Preload Adjuster
Front Suspension
49 mm Front Fork with Cartridge Damping
Riding Modes
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Harley-Davidson News

The Forty-Eight does not get any mechanical upgrades.
Harley Davidson Forty-Eight modified into a chopper with Nardo Grey paint shade
25 Jan 2023
Most of the critical components on this bike are the same as those on the standard Forty-Eight.
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special review: Watch out for the new tall-boy handlebar
12 May 2018
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
The booking window for the Harley-Davidson X440 will close on August 3, while test rides for pre-booked customers will begin on September 1
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings to close on August 3. Will return with a price hike
29 Jul 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings in India 'exceeding expectations', says CEO
28 Jul 2023
View all
 

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight price starts at ₹ 10.61 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.75 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight comes in 1 variants. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight top variant price is ₹ 10.61 Lakhs.

Forty Eight BS6
10.61 Lakhs*
1202 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

