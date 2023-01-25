Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight Images

HT Auto

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight

10.61 - 11.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
The Forty-Eight does not get any mechanical upgrades.
Harley Davidson Forty-Eight modified into a chopper with Nardo Grey paint shade
25 Jan 2023
Most of the critical components on this bike are the same as those on the standard Forty-Eight.
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special review: Watch out for the new tall-boy handlebar
12 May 2018
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
The booking window for the Harley-Davidson X440 will close on August 3, while test rides for pre-booked customers will begin on September 1
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings to close on August 3. Will return with a price hike
29 Jul 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings in India 'exceeding expectations', says CEO
28 Jul 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
4 Jul 2023
<p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
Harley Davidson Fat Bob video review
26 Nov 2012
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
16 Nov 2019
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
