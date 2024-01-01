Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 on road price in Sant Ravidas Nagar starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 on road price in Sant Ravidas Nagar starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 dealers and showrooms in Sant Ravidas Nagar for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 on road price breakup in Sant Ravidas Nagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Sant Ravidas Nagar, Bajaj Pulsar N150 which starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs in Sant Ravidas Nagar and Hero Xtreme 160s starting at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs in Sant Ravidas Nagar. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 STD ₹ 1.11 Lakhs