Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 on road price in Sant Kabir Nagar starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 on road price in Sant Kabir Nagar starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 dealers and showrooms in Sant Kabir Nagar for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 on road price breakup in Sant Kabir Nagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Sant Kabir Nagar, Bajaj Pulsar N150 which starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs in Sant Kabir Nagar and Hero Xtreme 160s starting at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs in Sant Kabir Nagar. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 STD ₹ 1.11 Lakhs