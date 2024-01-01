Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 on road price in Banka starts from Rs. 1.07 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 on road price in Banka starts from Rs. 1.07 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 dealers and showrooms in Banka for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 on road price breakup in Banka includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Banka, Bajaj Pulsar N150 which starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs in Banka and Hero Xtreme 160s starting at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs in Banka. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 STD ₹ 1.07 Lakhs