Pulsar N250 falls under Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Pulsar N250 N250 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.60 Lakhs. It Pulsar N250 falls under Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Pulsar N250 N250 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.60 Lakhs. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Adjustable Windscreen, Passenger Footrest, Engine Kill Switch, Display and specs like: Max Power: 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI ...Read MoreRead Less