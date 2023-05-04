HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar N160 vs Pulsar N250

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Bajaj Pulsar N250

Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Single Channel ABS
₹1.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
N250 STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15.68 bhp @ 8,750 rpm24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
62.38 mm-
Max Torque
14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
164.82 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Oil cooled, FISingle cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
Constant mesh 5 speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,5971,60,332
Ex-Showroom Price
1,22,8541,39,117
RTO
10,15911,459
Insurance
11,5849,756
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1073,446
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

