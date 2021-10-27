HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar N250 vs Apache RTR 160 4V

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
N250 STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Drum
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FISI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,3321,24,743
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,1171,07,315
RTO
11,4598,585
Insurance
9,7568,843
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4462,681
Expert Reviews
Verdict

The first-generation Bajaj Pulsar 150 arrived way back in 2001 and it was a trendsetter. Competing against the Hero CBZ, it showed other manufacturers that there was a strong market for sporty commuter motorcycles in India. So, it is always a big day when a new Pulsar arrives. The brand transformation began in a top-down approach with the new 250 range, followed up with the Pulsar N160 earlier thi...

Read More

Bajaj Pulsar P150 review: How is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar?

