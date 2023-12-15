Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar F250 F250 STD

1.62 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar F250 Key Specs
Engine249.07 cc
View all Pulsar F250 specs and features

Pulsar F250 F250 STD Latest Updates

Pulsar F250 falls under Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Pulsar F250 F250 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.62 Lakhs. It

  • Max Power: 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
    • ...Read More

    Bajaj Pulsar F250 F250 STD Price

    F250 STD
    ₹1.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    249.07 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,40,915
    RTO
    11,603
    Insurance
    9,792
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,62,310
    EMI@3,489/mo
    Bajaj Pulsar F250 F250 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    230 mm
    Fuel Capacity
    14 L
    Saddle Height
    795 mm
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Wheelbase
    1351 mm
    Kerb Weight
    162 kg
    Engine
    249.07 cc
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
    Max Power
    24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
    Max Torque
    21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Cooling System
    Oil Cooled
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic (37 mm)
    Rear Suspension
    Monoshock with Nitrox
    ABS
    Single Channel
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Console
    Digital
    Clock
    Digital
    Adjustable Windscreen
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    Additional Features
    Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicator
    Display
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    DRLs
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Projector Headlights
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Bajaj Pulsar F250 F250 STD EMI
    EMI3,140 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,46,079
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,46,079
    Interest Amount
    42,309
    Payable Amount
    1,88,388

