|Max Power
|15.68 bhp @ 8,750 rpm
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
|Stroke
|62.38 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|164.82 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate
|-
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Oil cooled, FI
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Gear Box
|Constant mesh 5 speed
|5 Speed
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|58 mm
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,44,597
|₹1,62,310
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,22,854
|₹1,40,915
|RTO
|₹10,159
|₹11,603
|Insurance
|₹11,584
|₹9,792
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,107
|₹3,488