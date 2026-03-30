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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Apache RTR 160

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Apache rtr 160
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc159.7 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS16.04 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Front Suspension View
Front Brake View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm270 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm130 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FISI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Telescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with NitroxMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Clock
Digital-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicator(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through Technology
Display
YesYes
Headlight
LEDAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,12,190
RTO
11,6038,975
Insurance
9,79211,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4882,850

Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

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The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is expected to retain the fairing but could come in new colours, a beefier front suspension, a digital console and more
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19 Apr 2024
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The newly introduced 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 features dual-channel ABS for the first time.
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