|Engine
|249.07 cc
|-
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
|4 Stroke, SOHC 4 Valve, Oil Cooled, Twin Spark BSVI DTS-i FI engine
|Max Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
|17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
|Max Torque
|21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|4
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,62,310
|₹1,32,359
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,40,915
|₹1,11,834
|RTO
|₹11,603
|₹9,277
|Insurance
|₹9,792
|₹9,108
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,140
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,488
|₹2,844
The new TVS Apache RTR 160 2V comes in a modern package with host of new features. It is now lighter than the previous generation model, but is also more expensive. But has its ride quality improved? Here is our first ride review.