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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Bajaj Pulsar NS160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar NS160 engine makes power & torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Pulsar NS160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Pulsar ns160
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl40.36 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc160.3 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS17.2 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Right Side View
Engine
Front Suspension View
Front Brake View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm230 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Telescopic with Anti-friction Bush
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with NitroxNitrox mono shock absorber with Canister
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicator-
Display
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen Bulb
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDHalogen Bulb
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,40,495
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,20,171
RTO
11,6039,613
Insurance
9,79210,711
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4883,019

Pulsar NS160 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar NS 125
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 now gets ABS modes.
2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 starts arriving at dealerships. Here's what's new
1 Apr 2025
The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is expected to retain the fairing but could come in new colours, a beefier front suspension, a digital console and more
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 & Pulsar RS200 to launch with upgrades soon
19 Apr 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 was showcased at the launch of the new Pulsar NS400Z but a price announcement is yet to be made
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 starts arriving at dealerships, priced at 1.51 lakh
21 May 2024
2025 TVS Ronin, Honda Activa e and QC 1, and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel are likely to be launched during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Activa e, Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel and other two wheelers expected to be showcased
7 Jan 2025
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex-Fuel version has been showcased and can run on ethanol and gasoline
Ethanol-powered Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex-Fuel showcased in India
4 Sept 2024
The Bajaj Pulsar F250 was first introduced in 2021 but was pulled off the shelves due to low demand. It made a comeback in mid-2024 but has been discontinued once again within seven months of launch
Bajaj Pulsar F250 discontinued in India again, seven months after last update
4 Jan 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

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28 Apr 2023
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21 Oct 2024
Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
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