Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesBajajPulsar 150On Road Price in Mandya

Bajaj Pulsar 150 On Road Price in Mandya

4 out of 5
1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
View all Images
6/13
4 out of 5
1.1 - 1.15 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mandya
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Pulsar 150 Price in Mandya

Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Mandya starts from Rs. 1.30 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6₹ 1.30 Lakhs
...Read More

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Variant Wise Price List in Mandya

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Twin Disc BS6
₹1.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
149.5 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,04,365
RTO
18,785
Insurance
6,425
On-Road Price in Mandya
1,29,575
EMI@2,785/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Alternatives

Honda Unicorn

Honda Unicorn

1.06 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Unicorn Price in Mandya
Keeway SR125

Keeway SR125

1.19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
SR125 Price in Mandya
UPCOMING
Yamaha XSR125

Yamaha XSR125

1.35 Lakhs Onwards
Check XSR125 details
View similar Bikes
Komaki MX3

Komaki MX3

95,000 Onwards
Check Latest Offers
MX3 Price in Mandya

Popular Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 150 News

The Pulsar P150 gets some design elements from the previous-gen Pulsar 150.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar 150: What all is new?
29 Nov 2022
TVS has updated their two-valve versions of the Apache mechanically as well as cosmetically.&nbsp;
2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and RTR 160 launched, will rival Bajaj Pulsar 150
15 Sept 2022
Bajaj Pulsar 150 has retained its styling whereas TVS has updated the lighting elements of Apache RTR 160.
TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150: Price, specs and features compared
9 Sept 2022
Hero HF Deluxe kick-start BS 6
Hero HF Deluxe to Bajaj Pulsar 150: Top two-wheelers with best discounts in May
10 May 2022
File photo of Bajaj Pulsar N150.
Bajaj Auto reports 16% rise in December sales to 3,26,806 units
1 Jan 2024
View all
 Bajaj Pulsar 150 News

Bajaj Videos

The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
29 Jul 2020
Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
16 Dec 2022
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
3 Nov 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

11.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Simple Energy Dot One

Simple Energy Dot One

99,999
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3

4.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha MT-03

Yamaha MT-03

4.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Aprilia RS 457

Aprilia RS 457

4.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

76,234 - 82,734
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Constellation

Royal Enfield Constellation

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Daytona 660

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details