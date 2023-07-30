HT Auto
Ampere Reo Elite

42,999 - 59,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Ampere Reo Elite is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Ampere Reo Elite Specs

Ampere Reo Elite comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Reo Elite starts at Rs. 42,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ampere Reo Elite sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian ...Read More

Ampere Reo Elite Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Li
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
120 kg
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Length
1670 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm
Kerb Weight
68 kg
Height
1110 mm
Width
640 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Battery Warranty
1 Year
Continuous Power
250 W
Motor IP Rating
IP 64
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
60 ± 5 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
Console
Digital
Carry Hook
Yes
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

Ampere Reo Elite Alternatives

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA

34,880 - 43,974
Reo Elite vs Ujaas eGo LA
UPCOMING
Hero Electric A2B

Hero Electric A2B

35,000 Onwards
Essel Energy GET 1

Essel Energy GET 1

37,500 - 39,500
Polarity Smart Executive

Polarity Smart Executive

38,000 - 1.05 Lakhs
Avon E Mate

Avon E Mate

39,259 - 45,000
Reo Elite vs E Mate

Ampere News

Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
Hero Electric Optima and NYX electric scooters being manufactured at Mahindra's Pithampur plant. The EV maker is under the scanner for alleged misappropriation of FAME II subsidy incentives.
Hero Electric, Okinawa and 5 other EV makers asked to refund FAME II incentives or face de-registration: Centre
25 Jul 2023
Ampere currently sells three different electric scooters: Primus, Magnus EX and Zeal EX.
Ampere electric scooters cross new milestone, sell two lakh units. Know more
11 Jul 2023
The Ampere Primus gets the maximum price hike is closely priced with the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and the like
Ampere Primus, Magnus EX prices hiked by up to 39,100 after FAME II subsidy revision
1 Jun 2023
The Ministry of Heavy Industries has asked Greaves Electric Mobility to return <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>124 crore with interest claimed under the FAME II subsidy
Govt asks Greaves Electric Mobility to return 124 crore over FAME II violations
27 May 2023
Ampere Reo Elite Expert Review

It is working very nice for 5 months has killer looks and is much better than my old Hero scooter. The digital meter is.....

Ampere Reo Elite Variants & Price List

Ampere Reo Elite price starts at ₹ 42,999 and goes upto ₹ 59,990 (Ex-showroom). Ampere Reo Elite comes in 2 variants. Ampere Reo Elite top variant price is ₹ 48,999.

LA
42,999* *Last Recorded Price
250 W
25 Kmph
60 ± 5 km/charge
Li
48,999* *Last Recorded Price
250 W
25 Kmph
60 ± 5 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
