In 2026 Honda Unicorn or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Unicorn vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Unicorn
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|162.71 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|13.18 PS PS
|17.55 PS PS