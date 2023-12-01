Tigor EV is a 5 seater Sedan which has 4 variants. The price of Tigor EV XZ Plus Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 13.57 Lakhs. It offersTigor EV is a 5 seater Sedan which has 4 variants. The price of Tigor EV XZ Plus Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 13.57 Lakhs. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator and specs like:
Engine Type: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack