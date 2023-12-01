Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Tata Tigor EV XM

1/19
2/19
3/19
4/19
5/19
View all Images
6/19
12.91 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Tata Tigor EV Key Specs
Battery Capacity26 Kwh
Max Speed80 Kmph
Range306 Km
Charging Time8 Hrs
View all Tigor EV specs and features

Tigor EV XM Latest Updates

Tigor EV is a 5 seater Sedan which has 4 variants. The price of Tigor EV XM in Delhi is Rs. 12.91 Lakhs. It offers many features like Heater, Average

  • Engine Type: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
  • Transmission: Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
  • BootSpace: 316
    • ...Read More

    Tata Tigor EV XM Price

    XM
    ₹12.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    26 Kwh
    80 Kmph
    306 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,49,000
    RTO
    6,230
    Insurance
    35,201
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,90,931
    EMI@27,747/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Tata Tigor EV XM Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Charging
    8 Hrs @ 220 Volt
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Top Speed
    120
    Engine Type
    Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
    Driving Range
    306
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    12.63
    Battery
    26 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Motor Performance
    74 bhp 170 Nm
    Engine
    Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
    Range
    306 km
    Max Speed
    80 kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.1
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 65 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
    Front Suspension
    Independent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 65 R14
    Ground Clearance
    172
    Length
    3993
    Wheelbase
    2450
    Kerb Weight
    1235
    Height
    1532
    Width
    1677
    Bootspace
    316
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    4
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Adjustable ORVM
    Internally Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    125000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Global NCAP)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Light Grey & Black
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Tata Tigor EV XM EMI
    EMI24,972 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,61,837
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,61,837
    Interest Amount
    3,36,508
    Payable Amount
    14,98,345

    Tata Tigor EV other Variants

    XE
    ₹12.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    26 Kwh
    80 Kmph
    306 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,99,000
    RTO
    6,230
    Insurance
    34,095
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,39,825
    EMI@26,649/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    XZ Plus
    ₹13.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    26 Kwh
    164 Kmph
    306 Km
    View breakup
    XZ Plus Dual Tone
    ₹13.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    26 Kwh
    166 Kmph
    306 Km
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Popular Tata Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Tata Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details