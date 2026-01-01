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Tigor EVPriceRangeSpecifications
Tata Tigor EV Front Left Side
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Tata Tigor EV XE

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
12.95 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Tigor EV XE

Tigor EV XE Prices

The Tigor EV XE, featuring a 26 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 315 km, is priced at ₹12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tigor EV XE Range

The Tigor EV XE delivers a claimed single-charge range of 315 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tigor EV XE Colours

The Tigor EV XE is available in 3 colour options: Signature Teal Blue, Magnetic Red, Daytona Grey.

Tigor EV XE Battery & Range

The Tigor EV XE is powered by a 26 kWh battery pack that allows for 315 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger). The motor delivers 170 Nm of torque.

Tigor EV XE Specs & Features

The Tigor EV XE has Heater, Average Speed, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Fuel Consumption, Distance to Empty, Child Safety Lock and Body-Coloured Bumpers.

Tata Tigor EV XE Price

Tigor EV XE

₹12.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,49,000
RTO
10,730
Insurance
35,201
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,95,431
EMI@27,844/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Tigor EV XE Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
74 bhp
Charging Time
9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motort
Battery Capacity
26 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
315 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.63 seconds
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
74 bhp, 170 Nm
Max Speed
120 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
172 mm
Length
3993 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Kerb Weight
1235 kg
Height
1532 mm
Width
1677 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
316 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Parking Assist
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
No

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal

Storage

Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
No
Display
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Light Grey & Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Driver Armrest
No
Tata Tigor EV XE EMI
EMI25,059 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
11,65,887
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
11,65,887
Interest Amount
3,37,681
Payable Amount
15,03,568

Tata Tigor EV other Variants

Tigor EV XT

₹13.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
10,730
Insurance
36,307
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,46,537
EMI@28,942/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tigor EV XZ Plus

₹13.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,49,000
RTO
10,730
Insurance
37,414
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,97,644
EMI@30,041/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor EV XZ Plus LUX

₹14.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,75,000
RTO
10,730
Insurance
37,989
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,24,219
EMI@30,612/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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