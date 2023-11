Tigor EV is a 5 seater Sedan which has 4 variants. The price of Tigor EV XE (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.40 Lakhs. It offers many features like Tigor EV is a 5 seater Sedan which has 4 variants. The price of Tigor EV XE (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.40 Lakhs. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and specs like: Engine Type: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack Transmission: Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode BootSpace: 316 ...Read MoreRead Less