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Tata Tigor EV XZ Plus

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Tigor EV XZ Plus

Tigor EV XZ Plus Prices

The Tigor EV XZ Plus, featuring a 26 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 315 km, is priced at ₹13.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tigor EV XZ Plus Range

The Tigor EV XZ Plus delivers a claimed single-charge range of 315 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tigor EV XZ Plus Colours

The Tigor EV XZ Plus is available in 3 colour options: Signature Teal Blue, Magnetic Red, Daytona Grey.

Tigor EV XZ Plus Battery & Range

The Tigor EV XZ Plus is powered by a 26 kWh battery pack that allows for 315 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger). The motor delivers 170 Nm of torque.

Tigor EV XZ Plus Specs & Features

The Tigor EV XZ Plus has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Low Fuel Level Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.

Tata Tigor EV XZ Plus Price

Tigor EV XZ Plus

₹13.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,49,000
RTO
10,730
Insurance
37,414
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,97,644
EMI@30,041/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Tigor EV XZ Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
74 bhp
Charging Time
9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motort
Battery Capacity
26 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
315 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.63 seconds
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
74 bhp, 170 Nm
Max Speed
120 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
172 mm
Length
3993 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1532 mm
Kerb Weight
1235 kg
Width
1677 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
316 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
No

Storage

Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000

Lighting

Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch
GPS Navigation System
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Light Grey & Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Tata Tigor EV XZ Plus EMI
EMI27,037 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,57,879
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,57,879
Interest Amount
3,64,325
Payable Amount
16,22,204

Tata Tigor EV other Variants

Tigor EV XE

₹12.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,49,000
RTO
10,730
Insurance
35,201
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,95,431
EMI@27,844/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tigor EV XT

₹13.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
10,730
Insurance
36,307
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,46,537
EMI@28,942/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor EV XZ Plus LUX

₹14.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,75,000
RTO
10,730
Insurance
37,989
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,24,219
EMI@30,612/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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