What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago in Bhagalpur? The on-road price of Tata Tiago XE in Bhagalpur is Rs 5,80,796.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Tiago in Bhagalpur? The RTO Charges for the Tata Tiago XE in Bhagalpur is Rs 48,491.

What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Tiago in Bhagalpur? The insurance Charges for the Tata Tiago XE in Bhagalpur is Rs 31,905.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Tiago in Bhagalpur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Tata Tiago in Bhagalpur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,99,900, RTO - Rs. 48,491, Insurance - Rs. 31,905, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Tata Tiago in Bhagalpur as Rs. 5,80,796.

What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Top Model? Top model of Tata Tiago is Tata XZA Plus Dual Tone and the on road price in Bhagalpur is Rs. 6,61,100.

