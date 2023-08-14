Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Altroz CNG on road price in Jalgaon starts from Rs. 8.57 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Altroz CNG top variant goes up to Rs. 10.68 Lakhs in Jalgaon.
The lowest price model is Tata Altroz CNG XE and the most priced model is Tata Altroz CNG XZ.
Tata Altroz CNG on road price breakup in Jalgaon includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Altroz CNG is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Baleno which starts at Rs. 6.61 Lakhs in Jalgaon, Hyundai i20 which starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs in Jalgaon and Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 starting at Rs. 6.5 Lakhs in Jalgaon.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Altroz CNG XE ₹ 8.57 Lakhs Tata Altroz CNG XM Plus ₹ 9.54 Lakhs Tata Altroz CNG XM Plus (S) ₹ 10.03 Lakhs Tata Altroz CNG XZ ₹ 10.68 Lakhs
