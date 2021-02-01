911 GT3 is a 4 seater Coupe which has 8 variants. The price of 911 GT3 911 Turbo S (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.52 Crore. The fuel capacity 911 GT3 is a 4 seater Coupe which has 8 variants. The price of 911 GT3 911 Turbo S (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.52 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 911 Turbo S is 67 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Rear Defogger, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: Twin-Turbo Flat-6 Max Torque: 800 Nm @ 2500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 67 litres BootSpace: 128 litres Mileage of 911 Turbo S is 9 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less