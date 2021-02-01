Saved Articles

Porsche 911 GT3 GT3 with Touring Package Manual

2.85 Crore*
Porsche 911 GT3 Key Specs
Engine3996 cc
Mileage8 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
911 GT3 GT3 with Touring Package Manual Latest Updates

911 GT3 is a 2 seater Coupe which has 8 variants. The price of 911 GT3 GT3 with Touring Package Manual in Delhi is Rs. 2.85 Crore.

  • Engine Type: Naturally Aspirated
  • Max Torque: 470 Nm @ 6100 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 64 litres
  • BootSpace: 132 litres
    • Mileage of GT3 with Touring Package Manual is 8 kmpl....Read More

    Porsche 911 GT3 GT3 with Touring Package Manual Price

    GT3 with Touring Package Manual
    ₹2.85 Crore*On-Road Price
    3996 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,49,96,000
    RTO
    25,57,600
    Insurance
    9,95,359
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,85,49,459
    EMI@6,13,639/mo
    Porsche 911 GT3 GT3 with Touring Package Manual Specifications and Features

    Top Speed
    320 Kmph
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    3.9 seconds
    Engine
    3996 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Engine Type
    Naturally Aspirated
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    503 bhp @ 8400 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    470 Nm @ 6100 rpm
    Mileage (ARAI)
    8 kmpl
    Driving Range
    512 Km
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Front Suspension
    Double wishbone front suspension with anti-roll bar
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link rear axle with integrated helper springs, anti-roll bar
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Front Tyres
    255 / 35 R20
    Rear Tyres
    315 / 30 R21
    Length
    4573 mm
    Width
    1852 mm
    Height
    1279 mm
    Wheelbase
    2457 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1418 kg
    Doors
    2 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    2 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    1 Rows
    Bootspace
    132 litres
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    64 litres
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Heater
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Parking Assist
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    One Touch -Down
    All
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Boot-lid Opener
    Remote Operated
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    60000
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Headlights
    LED
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    CD Player
    No
    DVD Playback
    No
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Optional
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Optional
    Geo-Fence
    Optional
    Emergency Call
    Optional
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Optional
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Optional
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Optional
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Optional
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Optional
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Interior Colours
    Black, Slate Grey
    Split Rear Seat
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front
    Porsche 911 GT3 GT3 with Touring Package Manual EMI
    EMI5,52,275 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,56,94,513
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,56,94,513
    Interest Amount
    74,42,005
    Payable Amount
    3,31,36,518

    Porsche 911 GT3 other Variants

    911 Carrera
    ₹1.94 Crore*On-Road Price
    2981 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,69,27,000
    RTO
    17,50,700
    Insurance
    6,84,199
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,93,62,399
    EMI@4,16,173/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    911 Carrera Cabriolet
    ₹2.07 Crore*On-Road Price
    2981 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    911 Carrera S
    ₹2.11 Crore*On-Road Price
    2981 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    911 Carrera S Cabriolet
    ₹2.30 Crore*On-Road Price
    2981 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Manual
    ₹2.85 Crore*On-Road Price
    3996 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    with Touring Package
    ₹2.85 Crore*On-Road Price
    3996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    911 Turbo S
    ₹3.52 Crore*On-Road Price
    3745 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Porsche 911 GT3 Alternatives

    BMW M8

    BMW M8 Coupe

    2.15 - 2.18 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    911 GT3 vs M8

