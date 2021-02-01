911 GT3 is a 2 seater Coupe which has 8 variants. The price of 911 GT3 with Touring Package in Delhi is Rs. 2.85 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission 911 GT3 is a 2 seater Coupe which has 8 variants. The price of 911 GT3 with Touring Package in Delhi is Rs. 2.85 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of with Touring Package is 64 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Rear Defogger, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition on Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: Naturally Aspirated Max Torque: 470 Nm @ 6100 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 64 litres BootSpace: 132 litres Mileage of with Touring Package is 9 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less