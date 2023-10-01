Saved Articles

Porsche 911 GT3 On Road Price in Bangalore

2.5 Cr* Onwards
911 GT3 Price in Bangalore

Porsche 911 GT3 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 2.10 Crore. The on road price for Porsche 911 GT3 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.50 Crore in Bangalore.

Porsche 911 GT3 911 Carrera₹ 2.10 Crore
Porsche 911 GT3 911 Carrera Cabriolet₹ 2.24 Crore
Porsche 911 GT3 911 Carrera S₹ 2.29 Crore
Porsche 911 GT3 911 Carrera S Cabriolet₹ 2.50 Crore
Porsche 911 GT3 Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

911 Carrera
₹2.10 Crore*On-Road Price
2981 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,69,27,000
RTO
34,33,014
Insurance
6,84,199
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
2,10,44,713
EMI@4,52,333/mo
911 Carrera Cabriolet
₹2.24 Crore*On-Road Price
2981 cc
Automatic
911 Carrera S
₹2.29 Crore*On-Road Price
2981 cc
Automatic
911 Carrera S Cabriolet
₹2.50 Crore*On-Road Price
2981 cc
Automatic
    Porsche 911 GT3 News

    Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.2-litre flat-six engine, paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox.
    GT3 race car influenced Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport is a mean machine, only 77 units to be built
    1 Oct 2023
    Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package comes with extensive Python Green colour treatment.
    What's special about Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package? Know here
    23 Oct 2022
    The Porsche 911 GT3 RS with the Weissach package, which set a new record, was equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres.
    Porsche 911 GT3 RS sets new record in Nurburgring, beats GT3 by 10.6 seconds
    13 Oct 2022
    The 911 GT3 RS is offered with a Clubsport and Weissach package. The buyer can get the Clubsport package at no extra cost.&nbsp;
    2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS unveiled globally
    19 Aug 2022
    Porsche 911 GT3 R gets power from a 4.2-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine.
    Porsche 911 GT3 R race car breaks cover with improved aero, promises more power
    31 Jul 2022
