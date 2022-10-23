HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News What's Special About Porsche 911 Gt3 Rs Tribute To Carrera Rs Package? Know Here

What's special about Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package? Know here

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package buyers get a watch, model cars, NFTs, and a vehicle cover along with the car.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Oct 2022, 17:08 PM
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package comes with extensive Python Green colour treatment.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package comes with extensive Python Green colour treatment.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package comes with extensive Python Green colour treatment.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package comes with extensive Python Green colour treatment.

Porsche has launched the 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS package. Meant for the US market, this retro-themed sportscar comes celebrating the 50th anniversary of the RS 2.7. The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute comes priced at $314,000, which is a hefty premium over the new GT3 RS base model that is available at $223,800. What's more interesting about this track-honed sports coupe is that it comes with special body graphics, a car cover, a special edition watch and NFTs.

(Also Read: BMW XM Label Red to be the most powerful car from the brand ever; launch in 2023)

Speaking about the visual appearance, the sportscar comes painted in an exclusive white theme blended with a Python Green accent on the lower part of the body. The green theme has been introduced to other places like mirror caps and rear bumper. It also covers the magnesium wheels. The wing endplates get an RS badge and the US flag adding a more stylish vibe to the car. Other design details include RS-branded valve stem caps in Python Green. The base of the keys, too, gets the same colour theme, while there are custom license plate frames as well.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 Gt3
3996 cc | Petrol | 9 kmpl
₹2.49 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Rs Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs Q8
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8 kmpl
₹2.07 - 2.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Taycan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Taycan
 
₹1.5 - 2.1 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Cayenne Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.75 kmpl
₹1.35 - 1.98 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Not only exterior but inside the cabin too, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS gets a host of styling elements that make it distinctive. The sports seats come with Python Green accent stretching. The upholstery, too, gets the contrast stitching. The door treadplates are a tribute to the Porche Carrera RS, while the console lid comes with an embossed RS badging.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Speaking about the other elements attached to the car, the consumers get a special edition of the Porsche Design Chronograph 911 GT3 RS watch. This watch comes with a white ring on the front, while the rear rotor gets a Python Green theme and echoes the design of the car's magnesium wheels. The strap of the watch too comes with green stitching.

The collection of goodies, along with the car, also includes two 1:43 models. One is a 1973 Carrera RS, and the other is the 2023 GT3 RS. The buyers of this car also get enrolled in an NFT program. They receive digital badges when attending specific race tracks and Porsche events. Plus, there are physical vehicle graphics, as claimed by Porsche. The automaker said it would share more details about the NFT programme over the coming days.

First Published Date: 23 Oct 2022, 17:08 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche 911 Porsche 911 GT3 RS sportscar luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Renault-Nissan alliance: Technology sharing becomes a hurdle for OEMs
Renault-Nissan alliance: Technology sharing becomes a hurdle for OEMs
This Indian city not charging traffic fines from citizens for a week
This Indian city not charging traffic fines from citizens for a week
What's special about Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package? Know here
What's special about Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package? Know here
Ultraviolette F77 electric bike bookings begin today at ₹10,000
Ultraviolette F77 electric bike bookings begin today at 10,000
BMW XM Label Red to be the most powerful car from the brand ever; launch in 2023
BMW XM Label Red to be the most powerful car from the brand ever; launch in 2023

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city