What's special about Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package? Know here

Porsche has launched the 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS package. Meant for the US market, this retro-themed sportscar comes celebrating the 50th anniversary of the RS 2.7. The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute comes priced at $314,000, which is a hefty premium over the new GT3 RS base model that is available at $223,800. What's more interesting about this track-honed sports coupe is that it comes with special body graphics, a car cover, a special edition watch and NFTs.

Speaking about the visual appearance, the sportscar comes painted in an exclusive white theme blended with a Python Green accent on the lower part of the body. The green theme has been introduced to other places like mirror caps and rear bumper. It also covers the magnesium wheels. The wing endplates get an RS badge and the US flag adding a more stylish vibe to the car. Other design details include RS-branded valve stem caps in Python Green. The base of the keys, too, gets the same colour theme, while there are custom license plate frames as well.

Not only exterior but inside the cabin too, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS gets a host of styling elements that make it distinctive. The sports seats come with Python Green accent stretching. The upholstery, too, gets the contrast stitching. The door treadplates are a tribute to the Porche Carrera RS, while the console lid comes with an embossed RS badging.

Speaking about the other elements attached to the car, the consumers get a special edition of the Porsche Design Chronograph 911 GT3 RS watch. This watch comes with a white ring on the front, while the rear rotor gets a Python Green theme and echoes the design of the car's magnesium wheels. The strap of the watch too comes with green stitching.

The collection of goodies, along with the car, also includes two 1:43 models. One is a 1973 Carrera RS, and the other is the 2023 GT3 RS. The buyers of this car also get enrolled in an NFT program. They receive digital badges when attending specific race tracks and Porsche events. Plus, there are physical vehicle graphics, as claimed by Porsche. The automaker said it would share more details about the NFT programme over the coming days.

