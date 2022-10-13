HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Porsche 911 Gt3 Rs Sets New Record In Nurburgring, Beats Gt3 By 10.6 Seconds

Porsche 911 GT3 RS sets new record in Nurburgring, beats GT3 by 10.6 seconds

Porsche 911 GT3 RS sets the new record in 6.49 minutes.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Oct 2022, 20:51 PM
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS with the Weissach package, which set a new record, was equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres.
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS with the Weissach package, which set a new record, was equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres.
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS with the Weissach package, which set a new record, was equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres.
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS with the Weissach package, which set a new record, was equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS has lapped a new record at the Nurburgring. The sportscar has clocked a timing faster than any other naturally aspirated production car. The latest Porsche 911 GT3 RS has recorded a whopping 6:49.328 lap time for the 20.8 km version of the course. It has beaten the non-RS GT3’s time by 10.6 seconds. The Porsche 911 GT3 RS can run at a top speed of 285 kmph, achieving a total downforce of 860 kg, which is three times as much as a 911 GT3.

(Also Read: This hydrogen-powered concept car draws inspiration from motorsports)

Speaking about the new record-setting performance, Andreas Preuninger, Director of GT cars, has said that the 911 GT3 RS has delivered what it had already promised at first glance. "Today the 911 GT3 RS delivered what it had already promised at first glance – absolute excellence on the racetrack," said Preuninger, further adding that “Considering the far from ideal conditions, with a strong headwind on the long straight of the Döttinger Höhe and cool asphalt temperatures, we are satisfied with this time. The 911 GT3 RS is setting new standards for aerodynamics and the chassis. Never before has a road car embodied so much motorsport."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 Gt3
3996 cc | Petrol | 9 kmpl
₹2.49 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Rs Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs Q8
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8 kmpl
₹2.07 - 2.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lexus Lc 500h (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.43 kmpl
₹2.11 - 4.38 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw M8 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M8
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.52 kmpl
₹2.15 - 2.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS with the Weissach package, which set a new record, was equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres. At the front, it had 275/35 R 20 tyres, and at the rear, it had 335/30 R21.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The lap time marked by the car shows a good market of progress. It was not ten years ago that Porsche's 918 Spyder became the first production car to break the 7-minute barrier on the Nordschleife. The new GT3 RS is 12.152 seconds faster. Of course, one imagines Porsche wants to take back the production-car record. Let's see what the next GT2 RS can do.

First Published Date: 13 Oct 2022, 20:51 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche 911
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
File photo of auto rickshaws seen parked 
Ola, Uber warned of strict action by K'taka govt if auto services not stopped
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Porsche 911 GT3 RS sets new record in Nurburgring, beats GT3 by 10.6 seconds
Porsche 911 GT3 RS sets new record in Nurburgring, beats GT3 by 10.6 seconds
Risky roads: Drivers treat partially automated vehicles as fully autonomous
Risky roads: Drivers treat partially automated vehicles as fully autonomous
This hydrogen-powered concept car draws inspiration from motorsports
This hydrogen-powered concept car draws inspiration from motorsports
How to adjust your driving posture correctly: A step-by-step guide
How to adjust your driving posture correctly: A step-by-step guide
10 SUVs Indians loved to buy this festive season
10 SUVs Indians loved to buy this festive season

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city