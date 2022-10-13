Porsche 911 GT3 RS sets new record in Nurburgring, beats GT3 by 10.6 seconds

The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS has lapped a new record at the Nurburgring. The sportscar has clocked a timing faster than any other naturally aspirated production car. The latest Porsche 911 GT3 RS has recorded a whopping 6:49.328 lap time for the 20.8 km version of the course. It has beaten the non-RS GT3’s time by 10.6 seconds. The Porsche 911 GT3 RS can run at a top speed of 285 kmph, achieving a total downforce of 860 kg, which is three times as much as a 911 GT3.

(Also Read: This hydrogen-powered concept car draws inspiration from motorsports)

Speaking about the new record-setting performance, Andreas Preuninger, Director of GT cars, has said that the 911 GT3 RS has delivered what it had already promised at first glance. "Today the 911 GT3 RS delivered what it had already promised at first glance – absolute excellence on the racetrack," said Preuninger, further adding that “Considering the far from ideal conditions, with a strong headwind on the long straight of the Döttinger Höhe and cool asphalt temperatures, we are satisfied with this time. The 911 GT3 RS is setting new standards for aerodynamics and the chassis. Never before has a road car embodied so much motorsport."

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS with the Weissach package, which set a new record, was equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres. At the front, it had 275/35 R 20 tyres, and at the rear, it had 335/30 R21.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The lap time marked by the car shows a good market of progress. It was not ten years ago that Porsche's 918 Spyder became the first production car to break the 7-minute barrier on the Nordschleife. The new GT3 RS is 12.152 seconds faster. Of course, one imagines Porsche wants to take back the production-car record. Let's see what the next GT2 RS can do.

First Published Date: