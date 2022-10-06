HT Auto

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport On Road Price in Chengalpattu

1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
View all Images
6/8

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport On Road Price in Chengalpattu

10.35 - 12.9 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Chengalpattu are not available.Chengalpattu
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
W6
₹12.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,35,000
RTO
1,15,500
Insurance
52,114
Fast Tag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chengalpattu
12,03,114
EMI@25,860/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
W8
₹13.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
W8 Dual Tone
₹13.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
W8(O)
₹14.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
View All Variants
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
W6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo Petrol
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
129 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
18.2 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged

Latest Cars

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport10.35 - 12.9 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara10.45 - 19.65 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Venue N Line
Hyundai Venue N Line12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 20228.35 - 12.79 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 20225.4 - 7.1 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift6.5 - 10 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Kia Carens
Kia Carens8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch
Tata Punch5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai Casper
Hyundai Casper4 - 7 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
Lamborghini Urus Facelift3.15 - 3.43 Cr Exp. Price* Check Details
Honda New jazz
Honda New jazz8 - 12 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift80 - 84 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V14 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details