The lowest price model is
Mahindra Marazzo on road price in Bahadurgarh starts from Rs. 14.08 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra Marazzo top variant goes up to Rs. 15.43 Lakhs in Bahadurgarh.
The lowest price model is Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR and the most priced model is Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 8 STR.
Visit your nearest
Mahindra Marazzo dealers and showrooms in Bahadurgarh for best offers.
Mahindra Marazzo on road price breakup in Bahadurgarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra Marazzo is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV700 which starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs in Bahadurgarh, Tata Harrier which starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs in Bahadurgarh and Mahindra Five-door Thar starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Bahadurgarh.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR ₹ 14.08 Lakhs Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR ₹ 14.08 Lakhs Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR ₹ 15.34 Lakhs Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 8 STR ₹ 15.43 Lakhs
