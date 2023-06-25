HT Auto
Audi Q2

34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Audi Q2 is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Audi Q2 Specs

Audi Q2 comes in six petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Q2 measures 4,318 mm in length, 1,805 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,593 mm. A five-seat model, ...Read More

Audi Q2 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Technology 40 TFSI quattro
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.38
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
228
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
846
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.5
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Braking Performance
36.92
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
4-Link Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Kerb Weight
1505
Height
1548
Length
4318
Width
1805
Wheelbase
2593
Bootspace
355
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
55
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
5
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Rock Gray / Black, Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)

Audi Q2 News

Half of the new cars unveiled between April and June 2023 are from Chinese automakers.
Auto industry revealed 43 new cars worldwide in Q2 2023. What's India's contribution?
25 Jun 2023
Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, the Audi Q2 was offered in India as a completely built CBU import.
Q2 discontinued? Audi's smallest luxury SUV delisted from official website
14 Dec 2022
Mahindra launched the Scorpio-N earlier in the year.
Mahindra and Mahindra reports Q2 beat on strong demand
11 Nov 2022
File photo used for representational purpose only
Here's which automaker led India's passenger vehicle exports in Q2
16 Oct 2022
Tata Motors has been witnessing surging sales of its cars, buoyed by new product launches and upbeat consumer sentiment.
Tata Motors group global PV sales move up 43% to 232,750 units in Q2 FY23
10 Oct 2022
Audi Q2 Variants & Price List

Audi Q2 price starts at ₹ 34.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 50.03 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Audi Q2 comes in 6 variants. Audi Q2 top variant price is ₹ 48.89 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Standard 40 TFSI quattro
34.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Standard 40 TFSI quattro With Sunroof
36.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Premium 40 TFSI quattro
40.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Premium Plus I 40 TFSI quattro
44.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Premium Plus II 40 TFSI quattro
45.14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Technology 40 TFSI quattro
48.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

