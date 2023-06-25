Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Audi Q2 comes in six petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Q2 measures 4,318 mm in length, 1,805 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,593 mm. A five-seat model, Audi Q2 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Audi Q2 price starts at ₹ 34.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 50.03 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Audi Q2 comes in 6 variants. Audi Q2 top variant price is ₹ 48.89 Lakhs.
Standard 40 TFSI quattro
₹34.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Standard 40 TFSI quattro With Sunroof
₹36.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Premium 40 TFSI quattro
₹40.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Premium Plus I 40 TFSI quattro
₹44.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Premium Plus II 40 TFSI quattro
₹45.14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Technology 40 TFSI quattro
₹48.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price