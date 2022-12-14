HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Q2 Discontinued? Audi's Smallest Luxury Suv Delisted From Official Website

Q2 discontinued? Audi's smallest luxury SUV delisted from official website

Audi Q2 is no longer available on the official website of the German carmaker in India. The SUV has been delisted within three years of its launch in the country. Audi has not officially made any announcement on whether it has pulled the plug on the Q2 yet. However, it is believed that poor sales performance by the smallest SUV from the German carmaker has forced Audi to remove the SUV from buying list for now. Audi had launched the Q2 back in October, 2022 at a starting price of 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Dec 2022, 12:36 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, the Audi Q2 was offered in India as a completely built CBU import.
Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, the Audi Q2 was offered in India as a completely built CBU import.
Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, the Audi Q2 was offered in India as a completely built CBU import.
Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, the Audi Q2 was offered in India as a completely built CBU import.

Q2 was offered as the smallest SUV among Audi's Q range of SUVs in India. These also include the likes of Q5, Q7, Q8 as well as the recently launched new generation Q3. Reports claim Q3's reintroduction in the Indian market meant there is very little scope for the Q2. Audi had said it was confident that Q2 will find its mark in the Indian market, especially among those looking at entering the luxury car segment. But the Q3 is likely to replace it as the German's entry-level SUV now.

Audi Q2 failed to live up to its sales expectations despite not having a direct rival in the entry-level luxury segment. In terms of pricing, it could have rivalled the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLA, Volvo XC40 R-Design, and the BMW X1. The Q2 was priced between 35 lakh and 48.89 lakh (ex-showroom) when launched. In comparison, the new Q3 is priced from 44.89 lakh and goes up to 50.39 lakh for the top-end variant.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q3 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 14.93 kmpl | 188 bhp
₹44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mini Cooper Jcw (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper Jcw
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17 kmpl
₹45.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo S60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S60
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹45.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jaguar Xe (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xe
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.66 kmpl
₹46.64 - 48.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jaguar Epace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jaguar Epace
1999 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz C-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz C-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹50.01 - 51.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Under the hood, the Q2 SUV was offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which delivers 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and Quattro all-wheel-drive was offered as standard. In terms of performance, the Audi Q2 was quick on its feet and had a claimed 0-100 kmph timing of 6.5 seconds.

First Published Date: 14 Dec 2022, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS: Q2 Audi
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This electric Toyota Camry is built for NASCAR, but not for racing
This electric Toyota Camry is built for NASCAR, but not for racing
Looking to buy an EV? Here are 5 heading your way soon
Looking to buy an EV? Here are 5 heading your way soon
Ducati DesertX off-road adventure tourer is here
Ducati DesertX off-road adventure tourer is here
Mahindra to pour in big bucks into its EV base in India
Mahindra to pour in big bucks into its EV base in India
This custom Honda X4 is called ‘Bumblebee’ & is inspired by Transformers movie
This custom Honda X4 is called ‘Bumblebee’ & is inspired by Transformers movie

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city