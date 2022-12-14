Q2 discontinued? Audi's smallest luxury SUV delisted from official website

Audi Q2 is no longer available on the official website of the German carmaker in India. The SUV has been delisted within three years of its launch in the country. Audi has not officially made any announcement on whether it has pulled the plug on the Q2 yet. However, it is believed that poor sales performance by the smallest SUV from the German carmaker has forced Audi to remove the SUV from buying list for now. Audi had launched the Q2 back in October, 2022 at a starting price of ₹35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Q2 was offered as the smallest SUV among Audi's Q range of SUVs in India. These also include the likes of Q5, Q7, Q8 as well as the recently launched new generation Q3. Reports claim Q3's reintroduction in the Indian market meant there is very little scope for the Q2. Audi had said it was confident that Q2 will find its mark in the Indian market, especially among those looking at entering the luxury car segment. But the Q3 is likely to replace it as the German's entry-level SUV now.

Audi Q2 failed to live up to its sales expectations despite not having a direct rival in the entry-level luxury segment. In terms of pricing, it could have rivalled the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLA, Volvo XC40 R-Design, and the BMW X1. The Q2 was priced between ₹35 lakh and ₹48.89 lakh (ex-showroom) when launched. In comparison, the new Q3 is priced from ₹44.89 lakh and goes up to ₹50.39 lakh for the top-end variant.

Under the hood, the Q2 SUV was offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which delivers 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and Quattro all-wheel-drive was offered as standard. In terms of performance, the Audi Q2 was quick on its feet and had a claimed 0-100 kmph timing of 6.5 seconds.

