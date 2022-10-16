HT Auto
Here's which automaker led India's passenger vehicle exports in Q2

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) led the segment during the period, followed by Hyundai Motor India and Kia India at the second and third positions, respectively.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Oct 2022, 13:58 PM
Passenger vehicle exports in the Indian auto industry saw an increase of 2 per cent in the second quarter. The automaker that lead the exports was Maruti Suzuki India, leading the segment with dispatches of over 1.31 lakh units, as per the latest data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. The total passenger vehicle (PV) exports stood at 1,60,590 units in the July-September period as compared with 1,57,551units in the same period a year ago.

Shipments of passenger cars saw a 5 per cent dip at 97,300 units while exports of utility vehicles rose 16 per cent at 63,016 units during the period under review, as per data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). However, shipments of passenger cars saw a 5 per cent dip at 97,300 units while utility vehicle exports rose 16 per cent at 63,016 units during the period under review.

(Also read | 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg)

Export of vans declined to 274 units in the September quarter as compared with 297 units in the same period last fiscal year. Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) led the segment during the period, followed by Hyundai Motor India and Kia India at the second and third positions, respectively. The country's largest carmaker Maruti exported 1,31,070 passenger vehicles in the period under review, as compared with 1,03,622 units in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The top export markets of Maruti Suzuki India include Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, the Middle East and neighbouring regions, while its top five export models comprise Baleno, Dzire, Swift, S-Presso and Brezza.

Exports of Hyundai Motor India stood at 74,072 units during July-September period, up 11 per cent from 66,994 units in the year-ago period. For Kia, exports stood at 44,564 units across global markets in the period under review as compared with 23,213 units in the last fiscal year.

